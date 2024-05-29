On Wednesday, the Indian cricket team began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session here, keeping in mind the 10.30 am start for all its preliminary games.

Virat Kohli, who has taken a break citing personal reasons after RCB got ousted from IPL, is reported that Virat will join the squad by Friday. But it is not clear if he will be able to take part in the only warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday after a long flight.

Virat Kohli skips training session for T20 World Cup

On Wednesday morning, all the 14 players from India were seen jogging, with routine shuttle runs, doing a bit of foot volley to get into the groove.

On national duty ?? pic.twitter.com/pDji7UkUSm — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 29, 2024

However, on Tuesday night, Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a dinner party with wife Anushka Sharma. Other celebs who joined them were former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Popular television broadcaster Gaurav Kapur also accompanied them.

Post dinner, they all hugged and waved goodbye to each other. Several videos and pictures have gone viral.

Who wore what!

On a paparazzo page, Manav Manglani a video of Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan and their partners were seen heading out of a restaurant after dinner.

Virat and Anushka along with their other friends were seen stepping out of Veronica's, an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Anushka wore a white top, a matching loose-fitted shirt above that, and paired it with faded blue denims. Virat, following her, sported a black shirt, black-rimmed glasses, a white shirt and matching sneakers. Sagarika opted for a beige top and white pants, whereas husband Zaheer wore a blue-striped shirt and brown trousers. Gaurav sported a white shirt and grey pants.

As soon as his videos went viral, netizens slammed Virat for skipping practice and warm-up sessions that are part of the World Cup.

A user wrote, "Why can't Virat go to the US with the team? Dude thinks he owns the Indian cricket team.."

Another mentioned, "He should be kicked out of the team for his attitude.."

The third one mentioned, "He should be in new york with his team but he is chilling with his wife itna he pyar h toh khelna chod do raho biwwi k sath 24 ghante, team already new york phunch kar training kar rahe h aur inko dekh lo phir ase deikhenge kitna dhukh h team k lieye..."

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were amongst the first batch of Indian cricketers who left for the US ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York. They will play against Pakistan in their next Group A game on June 9.