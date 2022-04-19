Do you know Tiger Shroff destroyed ten Lamborghinis for an action sequence in his upcoming film Heropanti 2? Releasing on April 29, the action thriller is expected to have some nail-biting action sequences. The sequel is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead villain with music by AR Rahman being the major highlight.

The team has already shared a glimpse of the high octane action sequences. According to the source,10 high-end luxury cars were used to make the stunt scene look substantial. "It took a heart of an action director to tarnish 10 deluxe Lamborghinis. Considering the requirement of heavy stunts in the sequence, we had to hire the most competent stunt trainers who could make the entire process smoother" says the source.

The source further added, "Heropanti 2 will have the biggest action sequence to have ever been filmed. The movie has been hugely mounted to give audiences visually stunning actions. We are certain that these scenes will be heralded by the lovers of high-performance sports cars lovers. We can already imagine the audience going gaga after watching these magnificent sequences."

The highly anticipated entertainer is shot at the picturesque locations of England, India, Russia, Thailand and Abu Dubai. The team has also roped in some of the biggest action directors to shoot the high octane sequences. From big designer labels to a massive budget, Tiger's look and the costume is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

Interestingly, Tiger is also making his singing debut with the song 'Miss Jairam' for the film. Sharing a glimpse of the party number, Tiger wrote, "This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow."