India's magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 is weaving magic across the globe. The Yash starrer opened to positive reviews at the box office on Thursday. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the dark thriller is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The second installment of the KGF series narrates the rule of Rocky Bhai who takes over the Kolar goldfields and how he retains his supremacy against enemies and government officials.

Adding another feather to the cap, KGF 2 has now become the highest-rated film on IMDb with a rating of 9.6/10. Almost 46,000 users rated the film with 87.5 percent giving it a 10 star. The film has overtaken RRR, Jai Bhim, and Anbe Sivam to gain the top spot.

Interestingly, the KGF craze is not restrained to South India. The film has become a massive hit even in the North market overtaking many top Bollywood flicks. In three days of release, KGF's Hindi version crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Overall, the film sealed the third biggest Indian opening with Rs 116 crore followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 134 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore). The long weekend total at box-office worldwide stands at Rs 551 crore.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

The first part of the instalment became an unexpected massive hit across India especially in North Indian markets. With four years in the making, KGF 2 has recreated the magic again in a bigger and better way. The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.