We all know Tiger Shroff is an extraordinary dancer and an amazing actor too. But little did we know, that singing is also one of his many talents. The handsome star is currently busy with his action-thriller Heropanti 2 and he is excited to record a song under Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. The young actor has recorded the song 'Miss Jairam' for the film.

#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer AR Rahman, out now!

Grateful for this one ❤️



Go add this to your playlist now? #Heropanti2

Directed by Ahmed Khan — Tiger Shroff

Sharing a glimpse of the party number, Tiger wrote, "This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow."

In an interview with a leading daily, Tiger revealed that singing was indeed a newly found ability. It all began when fans cheered him with positive reviews after he uploaded a signing video during the lockdown. "I have been a bathroom singer. So, during the lockdown, I thought why not take it up seriously. Singing is a mood lifter. Michael Jackson has been my idol and my goal is to perform on stage, sing and dance to my songs," he added.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala believes it's a bid deal that Rahman has approved Tiger's singing. "It is a great feeling to have first launched Tiger as an actor and now as a singer. I knew he has been a singer and had been singing since his school days. It's a big deal that AR Rahman sir has approved him," he was quoted saying. So did Tiger give an audition or testing? "Knowing Tiger, I am sure he must have given a test for his singing, too," the producer added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Tiger is trying his hands at singing. In 2020, he grooved the song 'Unbelievable' and in the same year he released another track 'Casanova.'

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated for April .29, release. Written by Rajat Arora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead villain. The team has already shared a glimpse of the high octane action sequences. Music by AR Rahman is another major highlight of the film.