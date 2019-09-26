Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video saying that he had to plead and beg for opening the batting for the Men in Blue.

According to the former Indian cricketer, he had to convince the team management to let him open in the New Zealand tour in 1994 as he thought that he could go upfront and take on the bowlers.

Tendulkar went on to say that he finished with a score of 82 runs of 49 balls after which the Indian team management did not raise any questions regarding his slot as the opener.

The 46-year-old added that he took the risk and succeeded, and that is why he urged everybody to not be afraid and shy away fearing failure. The former captain shared the video on LinkedIn to urge budding professionals to go forward in life.

"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box," Tendulkar said.

"I thought I could go up front and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to please give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," he added.

"In that first match (against New Zealand at Auckland), I scored 82 off 49 balls, so I didn't have to ask again if I would get another chance. They were keen for me to open. But what I'm trying to say here is, don't be afraid of failure," the 46-year-old further added.

That move turned out to be a masterstroke for the Men in Blue as the legendary batsman became invincible and is now rated as one of the greatest to have ever played the game of cricket.

The 46-year-old cricketer finished his ODI career with 49 centuries whereas in Tests he has 51 centuries to his name. He has scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches for Team India. He also has 15,921 runs to his name from the 200 Test matches he has played.

Tendulkar has been arguably the best cricketer to have played for the Men in Blue ever. He has won the ICC World Cup 2011, which was held in the sub-continent nation when India defeated Sri-Lanka in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

The 46-year-old cricketer was also a part of the Indian team during the 2003 World Cup when the Men in Blue lost in the final against Australia.