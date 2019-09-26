After Sachin Tendulkar, no cricketer has received so much love as former India captain MS Dhoni did. His every move, both on and off the field is forever under the spotlight and hence, there are debates raging on regarding on his future. As per a new survey, MS Dhoni is the second most admired person amongst Indians. The World Cup-winning captain is only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the list.

This study was conducted by YouGov in its latest annual survey, and it consulted over 42,000 people around the globe. MS Dhoni has the second-highest admiration score in India. Dhoni, who features second on the list (men) in India, ranks above Ratan Tata (8.02%), Barack Obama (7.36%) and Bill Gates (6.96%) and Amitabh Bacchan (6.55%).

Sachin, Kohli other cricketers on the list

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is the 2nd most admired sportsperson in the country while India cricket captain Virat Kohli is 3rd. In the global list, Bill Gates topped the chart in the male list while Michelle Obama won the title in the women's category. As far as India is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 6-time boxing world champion Mary Kom lead their way to the top.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Salman Khan are also in the top 20 most admired men in the world.

As far as MS Dhoni's future is concerned, there is no real certainty and different people have offered different theories. The former captain is on a break ever since India's campaign ended in the ICC Cricket World Cup and does not feature in any of the sides.

Former Indian player Yuvraj Singh believes that Dhoni has 'done so much' for Indian cricket and he should be one taking the call on his career. "I think it's unfair to him. The guy (Dhoni) has done so much for Indian cricket. He has been the most successful Indian captain, so you got to give him time," Yuvraj said on Monday. "He needs to decide when he wants to go out. He needs to take that call. If he wants to still play, that's his call and we need to respect that," he said.

Also, former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar believes MS Dhoni's time is up and that he should be given time to go out, rather than being pushed out of the team.

"Nobody knows what is in MSD's mind. Only he can clarify what he thinks his future with Indian cricket is. But I think with him being 38 now, India should be looking ahead. Because by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around he will be 39 years old," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.