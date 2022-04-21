The intimate wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is the latest talk of the town. Right from the guest list to balcony phera to subtle clothing choices, everything about the wedding is making headlines.

And now Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt has revealed that the couple opted to do four pheras instead of the seven pheras which is a regular ritual at every Hindu wedding. The idea was initially presented by the Pandit who is a regular at the Kapoor household.

Talking to the India Today, Rahul revealed, "Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was, during all the 4 pheras."

At every Hindu wedding, seven pheras are the seven oaths that the groom and bride take at the wedding ritual. While every phera attributes an important virtue, the main ones are Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha.

Minutes after taking the pheras, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Meanwhile, the newlywed Kapoor couple is leaving no stones unturned to finish their commitments. Alia is off to Jaisalmer to shoot for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir has also left the city for work.

Looks like work comes first for this newlywed couple.