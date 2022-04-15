And it has happened! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now man and wife. The two got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in their cozy home apartment. Only the closest to the couple and family were invited to be a part of the gala affair. Ranbir and Alia stunned in white as they posed right after getting married.

Pictures breaking the internet

Alia Bhatt shared the pictures from their wedding ceremony and all we could feel was pure joy. The two looked madly in love and their pictures were not like any other. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to social media and shared spectacular pictures from the wedding. She also wrote a long note while sharing the pictures.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the bride wrote.

Pictures that have taken over the internet

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moment, there have been many pictures worth taking a look at. Picture of Kareena Kapoor posing with little munchkin Jeh is breaking the internet. Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan looked like complete royalty. On the other hand, Karisma, Kareena and Karan Johar were the perfect ladke wale.