Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now a married couple. The duo tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony after dating for over four years. The duo opted for Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra outfits for the wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Just like many other celebs who tied the knot recently, Ralia too kept their wedding news and pictures under wraps.

Ranbir - Alia as bride and groom

Alia Bhatt has shared a series of pictures from their grand wedding ceremony. The duo looked stunning in white and left us spellbound. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," Alia Bhatt wrote.

More pictures and videos of the newly married couple are expected to surface on social media now.

The creme de la creme of the industry

The wedding saw members of the Kapoor and the Bhatt clan dressed to perfection. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Sahni, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt; all looked spectacular as they attended the festivities. A grand wedding reception is scheduled for the evening.

