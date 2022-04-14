Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding preps are underway. The whole Kapoor and Bhatt clan has reached the venue to attend the wedding ceremony which was supposed to start at 11 am, today. In doesn't come as a surprise that paps are not leaving a stone unturned in getting the pictures from the event.

Why so upset?

This morning too, while the Bhatt clan was leaving for the wedding venue, paps surrounded their car. Soni Razdan looked visibly upset and Shaheen Bhatt rolled down her window to lash out at the paparazzi. "Why no happiness on their faces," asked one social media user. "Why are they so angry? It's the wedding of their daughter-sister," questioned another user.

"Looks like they are not happy," said another user. "Lol so rude seem like they want to kept it private kyu bhai phir celebrity kyu bana," said one more user. "Don't cover the wedding much, this is not going to last for too long either," commented a netizen.

Neetu and Riddhima excited

On the other hand, Neetu Singh and Ridhima were seen greeting the paparazzi and smiling ear-to-ear. "Neetu and Ridhima look like sisters," said one user. "When will we get to see the bride and the groom," asked another. "Such graceful ladies," said another user.

There have been reports that Ranbir and Alia would be appearing in front of the paparazzi for an official photoshoot at 7 pm today. The two would pose for the paps before heading out for the reception party. Many Bollywood bigwigs and industry people are expected to attend the event.