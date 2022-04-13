Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has made Deepika Padukone a victim of trolling. It so happened that Deepika was spotted leaving Mumbai. Now, whether it was for personal reasons or professional commitment remains unknown but trolls were quick to launch an attack on her.

Deepika Padukone trolled

Many felt that she was leaving Mumbai because of "jealousy", but there were many who also jumped in to rescue the actress on social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities are all set to begin today. The pre-wedding festivities and the intimate wedding would be all hosted at the ancestral RK house.

Many in the Kapoor household have gotten married there, including Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor. And, Ranbir wanted to continue on the tradition. Amid all this, Deepika is facing uncalled-for backlash for leaving Mumbai. "Itni jealousy?" asked one user. "She did the same before Vicky – Kat wedding," opined another.

"Are you not happy with Ranveer Singh," asked a netizen. "She wants them all," said another netizen. "Running away from the wedding?" questioned a social media user. "Why is she never happy with anyone's wedding," questioned another user. "She still hasn't gotten over Ranbir," opined another.

Many jump to Deepika's rescue

However, there were many who also jumped to her rescue. "She is an actress, she has to travel, what's the big deal in that?" asked one. "Leave her alone you guys," said another. "So she should sit in Mumbai till the wedding happens? What about her work?" said a user.