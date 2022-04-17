Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has sent a sense of joy and celebration all across the country. Ranbir, considered one of the last superstars, tied the knot with prolific actress, Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony. Mrs Bhatt has been sharing pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities and it is all things mushy, love and romantic.

Paparazzi breaks into dance

Amid all this, a video of paparazzi stationed outside Ranbir – Alia's home has gone viral. The video shows several cameramen breaking into dance after Ranbir and Alia came out to pose for the paps after their wedding. The video has taken over the internet and shows the extent to which the adorable couple is loved across the nation.

The video shows paps happily clicking Ranbir and Alia after they come out following their wedding rituals. Ranbir and Alia not only thanked the cameramen but also greeted them with various delicacies. Ranbir and Alia also had a DDLJ moment where the Kapoor boy lifted her into his arms. Alia looked every bit of a stunning bride.

Alia's mushy post

Alia Bhatt has been sharing wedding and mehendi pictures on her social media page. Sharing their wedding pictures, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."