Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor are now man and wife. After an intimate wedding ceremony, the duo hosted a reception party for industry people and it was quite star-studded. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria and many others attended the event in style. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni also posed for the paps happily.

Luxury gifts for the couple

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor's mother-in-law, Soni Razdan gifted him a high-end, luxury watch. A Bollywood life report states that the watch cost nearly 2.5 crore. "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always ♥️ Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together.Your loving Maa," Soni Razdan had written on social media while congratulating the couple.

Alia - Ranbir's gift

Another report claims that for the popular joota-chhupai rasm, the girl gang demanded a hefty 11 crores from the groom. However, they all settled down for just 1 lakh at the end. All the guests at the wedding were given handpicked, exquisite Kashmiri shawls. Alia and Ranbir also gifted each other a platinum band studded with diamonds and a huge diamond ring.

Alia reportedly took just 4 pheras instead of 7. Ranbir and Alia wanted the pandit to explain the meaning and significance of each and every ritual and were totally immersed the process.