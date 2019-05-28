Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone by sharing a selfie with some girls at a hostel in Tirupati. He said that he visited the girls' hostel because he used to stay there during his college days.

Lakshmi's NTR is finally set to hit the screens in Andhra Pradesh on May 31, more than a month after its release in Telangana and other parts of India and world. Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy promoting the film in the state and is holding press meets in various cities across the state.

Ram Gopal Varma visited Tirupati and took the blessing of Lord Venkateshwara. The director tweeted, "‏Started #LakshmiNTR by visiting Thirupathi and take Lord Balaji's blessings and today going to Thirupathi for a press meet on #LakshmisNTR at Hotel bliss at 5 pm to thank Lord Balaji."

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma paid a visit to a girls' hostel, which was meant for boys during his college days. The filmmaker went on to see a room where he stayed and also took a selfie with the girls who are presently staying in the room. He took to his Twitter page to share the selfie.

Besides the selfie, Ram Gopal Varma also revealed that he recalled about a poster of Sridevi. He tweeted, "This is a room i stayed for more than 2 years in Siddhardha engineering college hostel back in my student days. it has now become a girls hostel and these lovely girls are it's present room mates. I used to have a Sridevi poster stuck on the wall behind me."

Lakshmi's NTR is a biopic of late legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao. It is about the phase when he was backstabbed by his party and family members. Interestingly, May 28 is the birth anniversary of NTR and many of his party and family members paid respects to the late actor. RGV took a dig at them by tweeting, "It's ironical that NTR's birthday is so close to his back stabbers political death day."

Ram Gopal Varma had announced to hold a press meet at NTR circle, Paipula Road of Vijayawada on Sunday evening. But the police denied permission to him fearing that it might get disrupted by the activists. They suggested RGV to hold the press meet either in a press club or a meeting hall. Later announced to hold the same at the Film chamber in Gandhi Nagar.

After visiting Tirupati today, Ram Gopal Varma headed to Vijayawada to hold a press meet. The director tweeted, "After all the cancellations of my Paipula road press meet starting from the first time police arrest to 2nd time other concerns, finally today on account of his birthday, the late NTR is making it happen."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma garlanded the state of NTR on Paipula road in Vijaywada ‏and paid tribute him. He tweeted a photo and video of the same and wrote, "I finally on Paipula road in Vijaywada garlanded NTR in NTR circle అనుకున్నది చేసేసా.. Me shouting JAI NTR after garlanding him."