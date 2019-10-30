Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has dropped the idea of making a movie on Chiranjeevi's Mega Family a day after announcing it. The filmgoers trolled him saying that it was a publicity stunt.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy with the production and promotion of his upcoming movie Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu, which is a political thriller. He surprised everyone on October 28 with his announcement of his next film. He tweeted, "At 9.36 Am tmrw 29th I am going to announce the details of my next film after KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU. The title of my next film is MEGA FAMILY."

Chiranjeevi's family is popularly known as the mega family as it has contributed around 10 stars to the film industry. This family has a huge fan following across the globe. Ram Gopal Varma's announcement about his next film came as a rude shock to many fans, who warned him against doing the movie. On the other hand, some filmgoers were curious to know the subject of the flick.

Vijay Kumar Tarak™ @VijayTarak5

Waiting mawA Pk marriages Chiru daughter's history Chiru politics history Paritala Ravi with Pk in ATP Etc etc we want More spicy

Only NTR @NTRonlythe

Mega Cricket team biopic starting upto interval chiru growth, interval party name announcement second half is history.. party merge for rajyasabha and minister post later brother entry and one seat..later pan India disaster..ammana miss aythe next part...

,,,/ @Charanvicky_

Title Addirindhi Po! Mega family , Oka Range lo eskuntadu cricket team family ni

GADDAM @GaddamBablu

Mottam mottam Konidela bagotalu anni chupi Chiru tokkdam nunchi pawankalyan Rasikatvam varaku

ᴀʟʟᴜ ᴋᴀʀᴛʜɪᴋ @TollywoodLates2

Plzzzz Sir alluarjun role konchem manchiga pettandi

Kumar @Kumar_RK45

Waiting for 3 wives characters and.. unlimited list of Heroines

Ram Gopal Varma clears the air

A day later, Ram Gopal Varma made it clear that he decided not to do the film Mega Family as he is not good doing such film. The director tweeted on October 29, "MEGA FAMILY is about a man who has 39 children but since there are too many children and I am not good in making children's films, I decided not to make it."

Ram Gopal Varma knows how to make it to the headlines without a big reason. Many viewers were furious with him for making this light-hearted comment on Mega Family. In reply, they condemned him for misusing the family for the publicity of his upcoming movie Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu.