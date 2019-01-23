'Times they are changin'

Bob Dylan sang this song during the early 70's when American society saw an uprising against arms warfare. The struggle at that point of time did achieve what it went out for but has the struggle ended against the government? Has the government changed?

At the recently held Enigma concert, singer and Grammy award winner, Lady Gaga lashed out at US vice-president, Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence, condemning them for their regressive mindset.

Last week, Mike's wife revealed to the media that she would resume teaching in the Christian school that barred LGBTQ students and employees. The 'A Star is Born' actress condemned the missus and pointed out that it was not Christianity. That the religion does not restrict anyone.

"I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there," Lady Gaga said.

We need more people like Gaga to not be afraid and to speak up. What she says here, thank you for using your voice @ladygaga #ENIGMA ❤️??????? pic.twitter.com/kPmJim1VUp — Kara (@gagaamour) January 20, 2019

She also shared her viewpoint that Karen Pence is not a proper representation for the religion, "You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian," she said in the middle of her performance.

The singer also talked about the government shutdown and addressed the president that it was time that he should, "put our government back in business." By citing the workers who are living on a daily paycheck to paycheck basis, she said they are all being affected by the shutdown.

It's been more than two years that America's most controversial president Donald Trump has taken office, and those two years have been ridden with controversies one after the other. And it's something that half of the intellectual American society is growing tired of hearing and dealing with it on a regular basis.

The recent Government shutdown has exceeded over a month and that has created a distress among common people there. Many people are not getting paid, like the airport security staff, jailers, basically all government employees.

But, what's interesting to note here is that Donald Trump has been trying his best to get the observation deck in the Trump tower working, amidst the shutdown.