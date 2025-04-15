Over the years, it has been revealed that Dharmendra was an extremely protective parent when his kids were growing up. Back in the day, reports had also stated that Dharmendra was also extremely upset when his daughter Esha wanted to join the films. Today, three of his kids, Sunny, Bobby and Esha are major parts of the Indian film fraternity. Dharmendra's kids were also amongst the OG star kids, they were popular celebrity kids even before the term 'star kids' was popularised. Recently, Bobby Deol opened up about the restriction that Dharmendra had put on him when he was growing up.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Bobby mentioned that Dharmendra would often urge his kids to maintain a distance from the film industry. He spoke about how the legendary actor believed that the industry was very fake and hence, he would want to keep his kids away from it.

The 'Animal' actor revealed, "Whenever there was a star kid's birthday, papa would never let me go. I tell him now that you shouldn't have done that. But at that time, I felt it was a big deal. But then it became a habit and I didn't think too much of it. Papa never wanted us to mingle with the film industry because film industry bahut banawati hai. Toh wo chahte the ki humey banawatipan se door rakhe (Papa never wanted us to mingle with the film industry because the film industry is very fake. So he kept us away from anything that was fake)."

Bobby also spoke about how they had a very simple upbringing and his house's environment was nothing like the film industry. He mentioned that when he was a child he would often wonder why his father was getting so much love, that is because he did not understand the fame his father possessed.

The actor said, "We never had an environment like the film industry. We had a simple household. We'd never have parties at home or talk about films. We lived like normal people. We were never influenced by the film industry. I just witnessed that my father got a lot of love. Whether I'd go on a set or see people crowd up outside home, I'd always be surprised by that phenomenon. Why is my father getting so much love?"

During the same conversation, Bobby mentioned that he would visit his father on film sets especially when he wanted to bunk school. However, in the evenings when he would come back from the sets his mother would scold him for having bunked school. He revealed that back in the day, if there were mobile phones, his mother would have promptly called up his father, Dharmendra asking him to send Bobby to school.

While Sunny Deol's sons Karan Deol and Rajvir Deol have already stepped foot in B-Town, Bobby's sons Dharam and Aryaman are yet to, however, it is being speculated that they too will soon make their debut in the film industry.