Bollywood fights are always entertaining, and some are remembered by fans even after years have passed. One of the famous feuds that have stayed with Bollywood fans is the fight between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan which also involved Yash Raj Chopra. This fight between the two superstars went on to make headlines. Deol and SRK got into a fight related to their popular 1993 film 'Darr' which also featured Juhi Chawla. It has been long since the fight happened but Deol very recently happened to mention it very subtly.

It has been over three decades since this major feud took place, but some fights do stay with you even after a very long time. While speaking at the News18 Summit, Deol spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan yet again.

He said, "There are so many stars, I can work with any of them. I recently said that I worked with Shah Rukh in Darr, so I wouldn't mind doing another film with him. Let's see what we can do now." When asked about the feud they had in the 90s, Deol very articulately mentioned that while people do fight, they also eventually get over it and makeup with each other.

The interviewer during the same conversation asked the Gadar actor if he still has some bitterness in his heart towards either Shah Rukh or Yash Chopra. Answering this, Deol mentioned, "I wasn't upset as such. Whatever happened then, it happened, that time has passed. After that, everyone knew who was right and who was wrong, so it makes no sense to repeat it all over again. Otherwise, how will we move on?"

From what is known the emergence of this fight happened following the release of the film 'Darr'. Deol got into a rift with Yash Chopra and SRK because he believed there was a discrepancy during the narration of the script- according to reports Deol had no idea that his role in the film would not be as important as Shah Rukh's. Sunny after the release of the film had also stated in many places that he had an issue with how the film glorified Shah Rukh's character who was 'an obsessive stalker.'