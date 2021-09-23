Gauri Khan was recently attacked by trolls as she was spotted with black water in her hand. Shah Rukh Khan's wife and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan is undeniably the most popular star wife there is. From her sartorial choices to statements, netizens are piqued by everything she does. So, when she was spotted with black water in her hands, social media was quick to draw some conclusions.

The video

Dressed in blue jeans and camouflage jacket, Gauri looked uber stylish. She was spotted leaving her studio and getting into her car. Popular Instagram handle shared a video of Gauri Khan. "Gauri Khan spotted outside her design studio with black water @gaurikhan @evocus_water #GauriKhan," the video was captioned.

Netizens react

"Sab daru + coke milake pi rahe hai Bhayani. Tu black water bolta reh issko," wrote one user. "Phir india main kya bs virat kohli hi black water pite hai kya," wrote another one. "Ganja ghol ghol kr piye jao bss... Black water," wrote one more user. "Thanks for letting us know that she was not alone but with black water," commented one more.

"How come they never showed their bottle with normal water, and since the time black water has come they carry their bottle in their hand n pose..," opined one more. "Even their water is hifi," said one more user. "Sab paiso ka chakar h babu bhaiya," a netizen wrote. "Why can't they have normal water?," asked one more social media user.

For the unversed, black water or alkali based water is growing momentum in the creme de la creme of the country. Players and celebrities are opting for black water as it is said to have over 70 minerals. It is also said to boost immunity, aid digestion and improve metabolism.