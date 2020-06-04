If you believe in fairytales, then it probably must have been after giving a peek into Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's romantic life. Their love story is no less than a romantic Bollywood movie which makes most people believe in true love that knows no boundaries.

Very few people are aware that Shah Rukh Khan, a 18-year-old boy from Delhi, had fallen in love with Gauri who was just 14 at that time. The year was 1984 and that was the first time, the two met bumped into each other at a party.

They went on their first date at Delhi's Panchshila Club and according to Anupama Chopra's book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, it is being said that the couple barely spent five minutes with each other, nervously sipping colas sitting by the pool. Shah Rukh had got her number and used to call Gauri at her home pretending to a female friend named Shaheen.

However, the couple faced a lot of hurdles during their courtship years. In fact, Gauri had even left Delhi and shifted to Mumbai after she had a fight with Shah Rukh for some reason. Shah Rukh eventually followed Gauri to the city of dreams.

Shah Rukh's quest to find Gauri in Mumbai

When Shah Rukh landed in Mumbai, she started looking for Gauri on beaches since she loved swimming and thought it would be the best places to find her. However, the Delhi boy didn't know that Mumbai was full of beaches and not just one.

So with Rs 400 in his pockets, Shah Rukh kept looking for Gauri but couldn't find her until one beach, that is Gorai beach, was left unexplored. He took his chance and went to the beach and just like a fairytale, she was right there waiting for him to come.

Recalling the incident on the stage of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "When I landed in Mumbai, I started looking for her on beaches. I had Rs 400 in my pocket, and when I got to know that the city has beaches everywhere. I used to take my gang with me to every beach in the city. When my friends were all tired and I was just leaving, I heard a voice."

Even today, Gauri still can't believe how Shah Rukh managed to track her down in such a crowded city. It was Shah Rukh's first time in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh and Gauri finally got married on October 25, 1991. And for the wedding, Shah Rukh had borrowed a suit from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman sets for the occassion.