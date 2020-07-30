If there is one person who Shah Rukh Khan credits for having such a strong and illustrious career in the industry, it has to be his wife Gauri Khan. From being the stabilising factor in his life to being the backbone of the family; Gauri is the one who has held the family together. And while the world runs around Shah Rukh, its only Gauri that keeps him grounded.

It was on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, that Gauri had revealed that since no one tells him about his bad work, she is the one who ends up doing it. "I don't think I am over critical at all. I mean in the sense that if he is bad in a film, I don't need to praise him even if he's bad. If he is bad then he has to accept the fact that he's not good. Just as an audience, if I feel that he has over acted or he is not great, I should tell him no?"

Those bad films

On being prodded further about which was the film for which she gave such opinion, Gauri hesitantly said, "No, his past few films have all been good. I have not seen many of his bad films but I don't remember. Guddu and various films. That English Babu and Desi Mem."

Who else would tell him?

When Karan Johar reminded her about Shakti along with Karisma Kapoor, Gauri said, "Yes, that was totally unbearable. That was his worst performance." At this point, Karan reminded her that Shah Rukh Khan gets really upset when he hears such forthright feedback from Gauri. "He does, yes. But, he need to deal with it. See, the main problem with him is that I respect him for his profession that he is a good actor and that he has reached that everybody says 'he is King Khan'. But, my point is that he knows that. But no body else is going to tell him all these things and he should know that too. So I should tell him this."

Well, Gauri might not have liked Shah Rukh Khan in Shakti, but we surely loved him in the song Ishq Kameena along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.