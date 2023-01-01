The gruesome murder of the 26-year-old, Shraddha Walkar, by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala has sent shock waves across the nation. The spine-chilling crime was confessed by Walker's 28-year-old, food blogger live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala. Every day, a fresh development and angle is reported.

The writers and the channel, however, changed the named and distorted several incidents for creative purposes. However, the audiences immediately understood the reference and slammed the channel for allegedly distorting the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case through its TV show Crime Patrol.

On Saturday, Sony TV came under the scanner of social media for allegedly distorting the Shraddha Walker Murder Case. Netizens were displeased upon seeing the Crime Patrol episode which hinted at the Shradha Walker murder case. In no time, boycott Sony TV trends on Twitter after an episode on Crime Patrol referring to Shraddha Walkar Case changes the identity of accused Aftab Poonawalla to Hindu Mihir.

As per the audiences, the show aired on Sony Entertainment Television (SET), which was about Shraddha and Aaftab altering the victim and accused's religions and misrepresenting the facts. In this episode, they portrayed the victim, Shraddha Walkar, as a Christian girl named Anna Fernandes, while her live-in boyfriend, Aftab Poonawalla, was depicted as 'Mihir'. Apart from this, the episode also showed the duo residing in Pune, even though Aftab and Shraddha were based out of Delhi. In the episode, the couple is also shown being married in a temple.

The show reportedly aired on December 27, 2022. The title of the Crime anthology series was Crime Patrol 2.0 'Ahmedabad-Pune' Murder is the subject of episode 212, part of Crime Patrol 2.0.

Netizens fumed in anger on the channel for distorting facts. Some even slammed the channel for being an anti-Hindu channel

A user mentioned, "SHAME on Sony.I request the government to please ban this anti-Hindu channel immediately."

I request government to please ban this anti Hindu channel immediately. #BOYCOTTSonyTV

Episode 212 of Sony Crime Patrol on 27th was about Shraddha and Aftab case.



He changed the name of the killer from Aftab to Mihir

Changed the girl's name from Shraddha Walker to Ana Fernandes (Christian)





Another user mentioned, So #BOYCOTTSonyTV is trending. Apparently, SonyTV is covering up details of a murder to avoid "Islamophobia." In May, a Muslim man brutally murdered and dismembered his Hindu girlfriend (for wanting to leave him). SonyTV dramatized the story by making the murderer a Hindu!."



#MeraAbdulAisaNahiHai

Indian Hindus had seen this form of Aftab in the decade of 1990 itself, but believing in it, 2023 has come, today it seems that mistake has been made in recognizing this form of Jihadi. #BOYCOTTSonyTV #PathaanTrailer

All you need to know about the Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after her live-in partner Aaftab strangled her, sawed her body into 35 parts and kept those in a 300-liter refrigerator for weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before disposing of the parts across the city over several days. Aftab Poonawala was reportedly consuming a lot of disturbing content online. One of them is the American crime web series Dexter, which is believed to have given him ideas on how to dispose of a body.

as per a report by The Print, Aftab Poonawala told Delhi Police, "I am fond of watching web series and serials on crime and it was while watching these shows that I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and keeping Shraddha alive in the eyes of her family and friends. It was to pre-empt any doubts or suspicions about her whereabouts that I kept posting on Shraddha's Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself."

On November 14, the Delhi Police arrested Aftab Poonawala for brutally murdering Shraddha Walkar.