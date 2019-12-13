To identify fake passports, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government said that the new 'lotus' symbol on Indian passports is part of enhanced security features. "This symbol is our national flower and part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Opposition raises issue

The Opposition members in Lok Sabha had raised the issue on Thursday to which Raveesh Kumar said it will identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well on rotation. Raising this issue of lotus being printed on new passports brought for distribution in Kozhikode in Kerala during the Zero Hour, MK Raghavan of the Congress said the matter has been highlighted by one of the newspapers and alleged that this was "further saffronisation" of the government establishment with the lotus being the election symbol of the BJP.

These security features have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, he said. "Apart from the Lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Right now it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as national flower or national animal," he said.