The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa retains power in Karnataka after the ruling party won 10 of the 15 assembly seats and leading in two other constituencies.

The Congress party in Karnataka is in shambles after the saffron party won the elections with a majority shattering the dreams of the Congress. Many of the party leaders including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramiah resigned from their posts after the party's defeat.

Bypoll results not up to expectations: Congress

Dinesh Gundu Rao told media that the party had given tickets to strong candidates but the bypoll results were not according to their expectations. He said that the people's verdict in democracy must be respected. "I accept full responsibility for the by-poll defeat," he said.

Rao will submit his resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC) interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Former CM Siddaramaiah said that he resigned his post as the CLP leader keeping people's interest in mind.

Siddaramaiah said that he thought the people would teach a lesson to disqualified MLAs, who paved way for the BJP, but the end results were unexpected. It is reported that KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre will also tender his resignation.

The byelections were held in the 15 Assembly constituencies after 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) resigned from their parties collapsing the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government. The legislators were also disqualified by their respective parties and that had left vacancies in the constituencies.