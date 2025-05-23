A ward of Government Medical College Jammu, once a symbol of hope and healing, has now sunk into a deep shadow of mourning and pain. Injured and ill-fated Rameez Khan, who had been battling for his life over the past 15 days, was today informed of the tragic death of his twins, Aruba Khan and Ayan Khan. This news was not only a shock to him but a tragedy that shook his entire existence.

Rameez Khan, a 38-year-old father from a middle-class family, became a victim of brutal Pakistani shelling in the border town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident not only injured his body but also shattered the foundation of his family.

After remaining unconscious in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu for 15 days, Rameez slowly regained consciousness.

As his condition improved, doctors and family members breathed a sigh of relief—but that relief was short-lived. The most difficult task still for his relatives was to break the heartbreaking news of the death of his beloved children, 12-year-old Aruba and Ayan, who became victims of Pakistani shelling.

This moment was nothing short of a nightmare for Rameez's relatives and other family members. They had tried to withhold the news several times, knowing that the truth would be unbearable. Eventually, they gathered the courage, and in a quiet, solemn moment, his relatives sat beside him and gently conveyed the devastating news.

As soon as Rameez realized that both his children were no longer in this world, a heavy silence fell over the room. His eyes filled with pain and agony. Then suddenly, his throat choked, and he burst into uncontrollable sobs. "My children... my Aruba, my Ayan... why am I alive? I have lost everything! I don't want to live!"

His heartrending cries echoed through the room, piercing the hearts of everyone present. Rameez wept repeatedly, and his relatives struggled to console him.

Aruba and Ayan, cherished by all for their innocent smiles and playful nature, had brought joy to everyone in the family. Despite their best efforts, Rameez's relatives and hospital staff could not ease his grief. They tried to comfort him by holding his hands, but the pain ran too deep—no words could heal those wounds.

Even the hospital staff was moved to tears. A nurse who had been caring for Rameez said, "I've seen many patients, but Rameez's pain is unlike anything I've ever witnessed. I couldn't stop crying after hearing his sobs."

This scene became not just a tragedy for Rameez's family but a sorrowful moment for the entire hospital—one that will not be forgotten.

Pakistani shelling claims lives of 12-year-old twins in Poonch

As previously reported, 12-year-old twins Aruba Khan and Ayan Khan, from Kalaani village in Poonch, lost their lives in Pakistani shelling on May 7. The innocent siblings, born on the same day at the same time, left this world together—on the same day, at the same time—in a cruel twist of fate.

Dreaming of a brighter future for their children, parents Rameez Khan and Arusa Khan had moved them from the hardships of border life in Kalaani to Poonch city, hoping to provide better education and opportunities.

Both siblings were enrolled in the prestigious Christ School in Poonch, where they were beginning to take flight in their studies and dreams. Their bright smiles and deep bond with each other were a source of inspiration for classmates and teachers alike. But destiny had other plans.