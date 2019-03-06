Stylish star Allu Arjun has agreed to play the lead role in director Sukumar's upcoming film after superstar Mahesh Babu rejected it. Many are wondering over the reason for bunny accepting the movie.

It was rumoured earlier that director Sukumar had narrated a couple of stories to Mahesh Babu, who accepted one of them and gave his consent to work for that script. The story liked by Prince was set against the backdrop of red sanders (Erra Chandanam) in Seshachalam Hills and smuggling would be its core plot point. The controversial subject raised curiosity about the film.

Months after the speculations started doing rounds, Mahesh Babu announced this project on Sukumar's birthday in January. It was reported that its regular shoot would begin in May/June after Prince wrapped up the shooting of Maharshi. But the director surprised everyone, by announcing the same project with Allu Arjun on March 4.

Before its announcement, it was rumoured that Mahesh Babu was not interested to work with senior directors and he was not very happy with Sukumar's project. The actor was said to be interested in giving an opportunity to young filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy and Anil Ravipudi.

Hours after Sukumar's announcement, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account to talk about why he opted out the director's project. He revealed that the difference of opinions was the reason for it. He said that he enjoyed working with Sukku in the cult classic 1: Nenokkadine. He also wished success for latter's project with Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun, who suffered severe setback with the failure of Naa Peru Surya, took over six months reading several scripts, before he signed dotted line on Trivikram Srinivas' project, which is his 19th movie. Sukumar's project is going to be 20th film of Bunny. Many in the industry were wondering what made the actor sign this movie in such a hurry, when he is yet to start AA 19.

The buzz is that Allu Arjun has a strong faith in the capabilities and creativity of Sukumar, who has got him two big hits like Arya and Arya 2. The stylish star was said to be very much impressed with his script and he feels that the lead role in the film suits him very well. Hence, he did not give it second thought to accept this project.

Sukumar's project is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri and Ravi under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. These producers have delivered back-to-back blockbuster films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam. Their success graph is another big reason that is said to have made Allu Arjun to blindly accept this movie.