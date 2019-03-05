Superstar Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he walked out of Sukumar's next film due to creative differences and his revelation comes hours after the director announced his project with Allu Arjun.

Mahesh Babu had earlier worked with director Sukumar in 1: Nenokkadine. Though the movie bombed at the box office, the director and actor's works won them a lot of appreciation. The rumours about their second combo movie started doing rounds in the back in 2018, but the two kept away from making a comment on it.

Finally, Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy with the shooting of Maharshi, confirmed the news about his second film with director Sukumar on the latter's birthday. The superstar took to his Twitter to wish the director January 10. He wrote, "Wishing the most humble & super talented @aryasukku a very happy birthday... May you have a great one!!! Looking forward to starting our film sir "

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that his project with Sukumar was shelved. The actor tweeted, "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film."

Hours before Mahesh Babu's confirmation, director Sukumar had announced that he is teaming up with stylish star Allu Arjun and it will be their third project together after Arya and Arya 2. Mahesh Babu has wished good luck for the director's next project with Bunny. He tweeted, "All the best sir for your new film "

Back in January, it was rumoured that instead of working with experienced directors, Mahesh Babu has decided to give chance to young and talented directors. After wrapping up the production of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu was planning to meet the directors like Sandeep Reddy, Anil Ravipudi and Nag Ashwin. This could be one of the reasons why the actor opted out of director Sukumar's upcoming movie.