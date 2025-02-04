Instagram

On Monday, Netflix announced an exciting slate of Indian movies and series, promising a visual treat for fans. The lineup includes romantic films, action-packed dramas, and quirky comedies. Amid several announcements, the streaming giant also introduced a reality show about the Kapoor family, titled Dining With The Kapoors.

The poster of Dining With The Kapoors features Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor clan will share their experiences and memories in the show, covering not just their professional lives but also personal moments.

Netflix India has officially shared the poster on its platform.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the OTT platform shared the poster and wrote in the caption,

"A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families ✨ Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix."

However, while all members of the Kapoor clan, even their spouses, were tagged in the post, Alia Bhatt's mention was missing.

A section of netizens questioned Alia Bhatt's absence, with some even pointing out that Netflix has run out of content and is banking on celebrities' families

Instagram

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "The OG Bollywood food legacy of legends who celebrate food on next level!!!" Another one commented, "I couldn't wait so I asked for food from THE KAPOOR."

Another user mentioned, "Why is Alia Bhatt missing?"

The third one wrote, "Netflix is running out of good content..."

About the show

While talking about the show creator and showrunner Armaan Jain shared, "This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It's a dream I've carried with me since childhood a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualizing, producing, and showrunner and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life."

"Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren't just passions they were the moments that brought us together. The real magic happens around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories define who we are. This film is my way of honouring that legacy, celebrating the bonds that connect us, and sharing the warmth that food and family bring," he added in a statement shared in the press release.

The show is written and directed by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media. Executive producers are Armaan Jain, Varun Ambani, Naval Gamadia, and Smriti Mundhra.