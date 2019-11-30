Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan rose to fame with his debut movie 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa' where he starred opposite Genelia D Souza. But his sinking career with consecutive flops has now made him jobless. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti but the film couldn't show any magic at the box office.

But now there are reports that the real reason behind Imran Khan's joblessness is his spat and separation with wife Avantika Malik. According to Filmibeat, a source close to the couple revealed disturbing details behind their break up and said, "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it."

The source further revealed that the actor became very irritable after 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa'. He began getting upset about the smallest of things. All the finances were getting used up and finally, Avantika has to rely on her side of the family.

Imran & Avantika's marriage on the rocks?

This was the time that Imran's wife Avantika decided to move out of the marriage. Both families tried for reconciliation but things became out of control. Avantika and Imran have now taken a break from their marriage and kept things on hold whereas their daughter Imara stays with Avantika.

Imran and Avantika have tied the knot in 2011 and on 9th June 2014, the couple was blessed with a baby girl Imara.