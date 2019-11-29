Priyanka Kandwal aka 'Tik Tok Madhubala' became a sensation on social media platforms owing to her resemblance to the legendary actress Madhubala. Her popularity might now earn her a chance to star in a Bollywood movie.

Yes, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning to make a biopic on Bollywood's eternal beauty Madhubala's life. The actress is known for films like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Shri 420 and the count goes on. She died due to prolonged illness at the age of 36.

Reports suggest that the biopic will either be developed in a film or a web series. The project is in its development stage that shall cover all aspects of the actor's life.

Imtiaz Ali has acquired the official rights for the project by signing the Life Story Assignment Agreement. The agreement is only for Hindi language film and shall be made under Imtiaz Ali's home production Window Seat Films LLP.

We are sure you must be excited to know the casting for this film. Priyanka Kandwal might be considered for the role, whereas actress Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan had mentioned a few years ago that she would like Kareena to play the role of the actress.

So fans out there, who do you think is a perfect fit for the biopic on Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor or Tik Tok star Priyanka Kandwal?