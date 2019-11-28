Within very less time, fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have started celebrating that the duo were dating, they even broke up. Sara revealed on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on Karthik Aaryan and soon after it happened, Ranveer Singh introduced them to each other and looked more like, "Hey! Your crush is here."

Sara and Karthika were seen together at a lot of parties and snapped in Mumbai while going for dinner dates. But recently, they were seen shouting at each other and it sounded more like a quarrel. Later, it was said that the couple broke up.

Karan Johar's Diwali party

They were recently snapped during Diwali at Karan Johar's office and were poise for photographs without any hesitation. However, soon, Kartik Aaryan will be seen coming together for the promotions of their upcoming film Aaj Kal. Many feel that the duo might feel awkward to promote the film together post their breakup.

But it is said that the makers are planning to promote the Imtiaz Ali directorial in different cities across India, as Sara and Karthik are definitely not feeling bitter about their relationship and are open enough to speak about it. So definitely, the duo will be seen in promotions.

Varinder Chawla

As Sara Ali Khan and Kartik were unable to spend much "we time" with each other, they decided to part ways mutually. But they are still in touch with each other and are on talking terms. Well, the film Aaj Kal is a story of modern-day relationships and how people are haunted by their past affairs. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020.

On the work front, Sara is busy working on Coolie No1 while Kartik is gearing up for his December release Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also, he has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.