It's been almost a decade since real-life couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together on the silver screen. The two have never failed their audience with their unmatched chemistry in movies such as Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raj and Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke.

Earlier, there were reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya will be seen together in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun. However, the project didn't see the light of another day. So when will we be able to see them sharing space with each other?

"What's wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We've never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It's always about 'here's something really good and interesting'. It entirely depends on what the subject is," Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

When Abhishek and Aishwarya laughed watching Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Abhishek-Aishwarya have not only charmed the audience with their real-life romance but have also enlightened the silver screen with their on-screen chemistry. They met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000.

Although they were not involved with each other at that time, little did they know that this was just the beginning of their love story. Aishwarya and Abhishek played each other's love interest in this Indian Hindi romantic drama film and were highly engrossed in their roles. Their chemistry enthralled the audience but the movie failed to create any magic on the box-office.

Narrating some interesting anecdotes from their first film together, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya has once disclosed, "That film was a riot. OMG Abhishek and I have hammed through that movie. We keep saying what are we doing here? Some of the scenes were so way out. Today, well forget today, over the years, whenever we watched the movie we used to be like, really?"

Abhishek is currently gearing up for his digital debut with Amazon web series Breathe: Into The Shadows wherein he will be seen playing the role of a distraught father.