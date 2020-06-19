Among Bollywood stars with whom late actor Sushant Singh Rajput worked as a back-up dancer during his struggle phase is Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, and on Thursday the normally reclusive actress took to social media to express her condolences.

"Rest in peace Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones," the actress wrote on Instagram Story.

Way back in 2006, Sushant was a part of choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance troupe before becoming an actor. As part of the troupe, he was as a backup dancer during Aishwarya's performance at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia.

In videos of Aishwarya's performance, the actor can be seen dancing right behind her. In one sequence he even lifts her along with a few other backup dancers at the end of her performance.

Sushant has spoken about his experience of working as a backup dancer in Davar's troupe in several interviews after he became a star.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family and friends on Monday.