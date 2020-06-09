Bollywood actors all have their share of lookalikes. Some we know and have seen, others not so much. However, rarely dow we come across a lookalike who does give off the same feels like the actor themselves.

Aishwarya Rai has had many lookalikes in the past, now there's another Amrutha who is a TikToker and Instagrammer. She recreated Aishwarya's scene from the Mani Ratnam film Iruvar, the result is uncanny.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike Amrutha recreates Iruvar scene

Big Bollywood actors have their share of lookalikes. In the past, we've seen Aishwarya's lookalikes such as Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi. The two found popularity for being likened to Aishwarya Rai. Now, there's another addition to the list, Amrutha.

Amrutha doesn't only recreate Aishwarya's videos, she also recreates songs and clips from South Indian films primarily. Recently, she put up a video of herself redoing Aishwarya's scene. It was almost like seeing a blast from the past for the internet. The video soon went viral.

Ammuzz Amrutha has over 187K followers on Instagram and 1.2M followers on TikTok. She has also made videos on Raavan, and films Aishwarya did in the South and songs from films like Baahubali. Amrutha is an ethnic wear model from Idukki, Kerala.

In the past, Mahlagha Jaberi an Iranian model who was considered to bear a close resemblance to the actress was named the most beautiful woman in a poll. Manasi Naik a Marathi actress with over 4M followers on TikTok also became well-known as Aishwarya's lookalike.

Aishwarya on the work front has not been seen in films since Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film, incidentally and fans can't wait to see her back on the screen again.