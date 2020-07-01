To kill or not to kill. That is the dilemma actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen going through in his digital debut act on the web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

The trailer, which launched on July 1, shared a glimpse into the journey of a father as he searches for his missing daughter, and shows to what extent he can go to get her back.

The trailer follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek), as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. Their world turns upside down when the kidnapper asks him to murder people based on vices -- lust, anger, greed etc.

On the other hand, senior inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) is on a lookout for a serial killer, which is closely linked to Abhishek's case.

The psychological crime thriller is created and directed by Mayank Sharma and also stars Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

"There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional psychological thriller," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform on which the show goes live on July 10 in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.