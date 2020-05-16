Nithya Menen has not been active on social media like her peers ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Many celebrities have been trying to get connected with their fans by posting workout or cooking videos.

Nithya Menen's Unique Idea to Raise Fund

Well now, Nithya Menen has posted something to make her fans happy. Well, she is now doing her bit to the Coronavirus relief work by auctioning her dress. Yes, the amount generated from the bidding will be donated for the people hit by the COVID-19 in villages.

"I have something interesting for you today. I am giving away this dress for auction. 100 percent of the proceeds is going to Arpanam Trust. which is going to help in villages self sustain and help them get back on their feets and financial stability during this time," she announced it in a video on Instagram.

Lakme Custom-made Dress

It is a dress that she sported when she walked ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. "This is custom-made designer dress which was made especially for me to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. I think some of you might recognise this. I had put a pictures on handle before.Coming back to the bid, go and bid for this, 17th may at 4 pm and u will be getting the dress I wore and a note from me. I can't wait to see who gets this," she adds.

Stars like Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal have donated money for the FEFSI (The Film Employees Federation of South India) to help the daily-wagers from film industry who have become jobless ever since the lockdown was imposed.

On the other side, there are also celebs who are finding unique ways to raise fund. Notably, Shriya Saran had asked people to contribute Rs 200 for Coronavirus relief work and share the screen shot of the contribution and lucky few would get an opportunity to meet her.