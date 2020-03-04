The outbreak of coronavirus has adversely affected every sector and now the fashion industry is also hit by the outbreak as Gucci has decided to cancel its show scheduled to take place in San Francisco. Gucci's Cruise 2021 fashion show was scheduled for May 18.

Prior to Gucci, brands like Prada and Channel have already cancelled their fashion shows. The luxury brand said amid "the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, the event has been cancelled as a precautionary measure," The Hollywood Reporter said.

"A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world." the report added.

Prada also cancels fashion show

Prada in October had said that it was heading to Japan to unveil its resort 2021 collection, but the location was kept under wraps. This was to be the first show staged by the Italian luxury brand in Japan. However, due to the outbreak of corona, the show is cancelled.

New cases in India

Coronavirus has now reached India as 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. This takes the total coronavirus cases in India to five, weeks after the first case was reported in Kerala.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). There are no vaccines available for the virus but hand washing is recommended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

What experts recommend

Experts recommend that individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet or when hands are visibly dirty; before eating; and after blowing one's nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It further recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not readily available. The WHO also advises individuals to avoid touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.