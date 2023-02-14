Pictures and videos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception has taken over social media. From who wore what to who posed with whom, everything about the wedding reception has been on trends. Amid all this, a video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing with a lady has piqued the interest of netizens.

Social media reacts

The lady, whose face is now clearly visible, can be seen shaking a leg with Kiara and Sidharth on Burj Khalifa song. Her moves and dancing style has got social media going gaga over her. And now netizens can't stop wondering who she is. "Who is this in black saree?" a user asked. "The lady in black has got better moves than sid and kiara," another user wrote.

"Who is this dancing in black saree?" a social media user asked. "The lady in black is just wow!" another social media user said. "This lady in black overshadowed Sid Kiara," a netizen commented. "Wow black saree lady dancing just wowowow!," another netizen commented.

Who is the lady?

If reports are to be believed, the lady who became the star of the show with her phenomenal moves is well known choreographer – Gulnaaz Khan. For the wedding reception, the real life Shershaah couple opted to go for a monochrome look and totally stole the show.

Kiara's statement attire

Describing Kiara's powerful attire, Manish Malhotra wrote, "The stunning Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani redefines the power of monochrome in our haute-couture illustrious sculptural gown conveying all the elegant aesthetics. The ebony- ivory construction in a velvet satin emphasises the iconic codes with sharp cuts in a wide sleek squared neck and power sleeves romanticised with a fish cut trail. Making a grand statement for the finishing touch, she adorns an exceptional assortment, the look features a magnificent choker, a layered diamond necklace and a long laureate necklace from @manishmalhotrajewellery."