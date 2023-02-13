Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding reception in Mumbai saw the who's who of Bollywood in full attendance. Disha Patani also attended the event in style. The diva chose to go with a thigh-high slit skirt and a low cut blouse. While she looked stunning, many on social media felt that her attire was not apt for a wedding reception function.

Disha gets trolled

And thus began the social media trolling. "Is this a marriage or an award function?" asked one user. "Why has she come dressed as a belly dancer to a reception?" another user asked. "Dress is nice bt nt to b worn in wedding reception," a social media user wrote. "Was she invited to perform at the reception? This doesn't seem like a wedding party dress," another social media user wrote.

Some more comments

"Why is she always trying to reveal?" a netizen asked. "Doesn't she know we Indians don't wear such clothes to wedding parties?" asked another netizen. "Always ready to go nude," one person commented. "they shud invite urfi javed ,, ye log ke dresses ko koi dekhega hi nahi.. she will steal the show .. she shud be in these places actually .." another one opined.

Disha's break up

Disha Patani made a solo appearance at the event. After since the reports of her break-up with Tiger Shroff surfaced, Patani often gets clicked with model and actor Aleksandar Alex Ilic. It was on Koffee with Karan that Tiger Shroff had declared the news of him being single. The news of the two parting ways broke several hearts and Disha – Tiger's fans are still waiting for the two to come back together.