And with a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have now wrapped up their wedding celebrations. The two looked striking in complementary outfits and grabbed all the attention. The who's who of the industry also attended the event dressed to the t. While few celebs ticked all the right boxes, there were also a few who failed to leave a mark.

Disha Patani: There is no denying the fact that no one could have pulled off the outfit Disha Patani wore to the event better than her. However, the fashion police might argue that the dress didn't seem like the perfect fit for the occasion. It made Disha Patani stand out from the other guests and we wouldn't say in a good way entirely.

Vidya Balan: The Jalsa actress was accompanied by her husband, Sidharth Roy Kapur to the event. Vidya's outfit did little to do justice to her curves. Balan's outfit was an unconventional choice for the event but totally failed to impress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: All eyes were waiting for Kareena to turn up at the event looking every bit of a diva that she is. The fashion queen of Bollywood, Kareena is known for bringing her style A- game to such events. But we were left majorly disappointed to see her sporting a plane jane sequined saree look. While it would be wrong to say that Bebo didn't look in the outfit, but it wouldn't be fair to say that she was one among the best dressed celebs last night either.

Kajol: Another celeb whose sequined saree look failed to grab attention was Kajol. The Salaam Venky actress was accompanied by her husband, Ajay Devgn, who looked totally dapper. However, Kajol's saree look did absolutely nothing to make her join the list of the best dressed celebs of the evening.

Arpita Khan: Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, also disappointed majorly with her attire. We have seen her wear outfits far better than this at several occasions and were expecting her to dazzle us which her fashion choice, which unfortunately, didn't happen.