Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pictures have now grabbed the title of the most liked picture on Instagram in India. The dreamy wedding pictures took social media by storm. The couple looked mesmerising in Manish Malhotra ensembles for their wedding day. So it didn't come as a surprise when their wedding picture emerged as one of the most liked pictures.

Kiara and Sid: The post shared by Kiara Advani sharing her wedding pictures has grabbed over 14 million likes so far. Sid too raked in over 10 million likes. The grand total of the newlyweds has now come up to 24 million likes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Vicky Kaushal received 7.8 million likes for his wedding pictures with Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress garnered 12 million likes for their vibrant wedding pictures. Their grand total likes comes down to almost 20 million likes. The unconventional pair got married on December 9, 2021.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: The power couple rake in nearly 10.7 million likes in total. The two got married on November 14, 2018.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Since Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, Alia Bhatt's wedding photos on Instagram grabbed a massive 13 million likes alone. The lovebirds got married on April 14, 2022.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Virat and Anushka's wedding remained one of the most talked about weddings of the country. The duo together got 7.8 million likes.