After a grand wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a lavish reception in Mumbai on February 12. The two looked striking as a couple and we couldn't get our eyes off them. Kiara chose to go with a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with fishtail detailing by Manish Malhotra.

What the duo wore

Sidharth Malhotra opted for a blingy black suit and looked as dapper as one can get. While we were totally smitten by the two, many on social media were not that impressed. "No mangalsutra and no sindoor. Again Black. Our culture is full of colours. Why brides can't wear dark beautiful colours," one user wrote.

Social media reacts

"She needs to hire some other designer. Bad choice of clothes," another user wrote. "Agree or die but no one can match Anushka-Virat, after them Sonam and Anand,and Vicky and Kat.They didn't do celebrity wali so called styling. They were very attached to our Indian culture. Adorned with jewels, the brides were in authentic or lehengas and the grooms in kurta pajama and suits. And I am sorry if you take offense but I give huge credit to Anushka that she has brought marriage culture among young girls of Bollywood.Otherwise we have seen the era where Bollywood girls did not get married till the age of 35 and 38," another user wrote.

Some extend support

"Award show type dress ..could have chosen much better Kiara," a social media user commented. However, there were a few who even asked everyone to let the couple be. "Can people just for once let others celebrate and be happy without talking shit? It's their reception and it's upto them how they wanna dress up. Why all the negativity? Come on!," a social media user commented.