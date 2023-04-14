Anupam Kher celebrated late Satish Kaushik's 67th birthday with his wife, Shashi and daughter, Vanshika. For the emotional event, he invited many celebs like - Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Subhash Ghai. Everyone present at the tribute party remembered the veteran actor and praised him for the life he had led.

Satish Kaushik's daughter also penned an emotional letter to her father which left everyone present in tears. The little girl's letter was not only of longing but also of a little girl missing a father's presence in her life.

The heart-breaking letter

"Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can't live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive," she said.

"I don't know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don't know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini," the letter further read.

However, the most emotional bit was Vanshika asking him to wait as she would meet him after 90 years."You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever," she concluded.