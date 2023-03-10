Satish Kaushik's death has left a huge void in the industry. The man who gave us many immortal characters, passed away after celebrating Holi with full gutso and spirit.

Celebs who met him at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party, a day before his demise, have revealed that he was living in the moment and believed in living life to the fullest.

Mahima Chaudhary, who was also present at the party, revealed that he was worried about his daughter and stressed about how they needed to take care of their young kids. "We had such a hearty laugh that day. He was so jovial. He told me 'Take care of yourself, Mahima. You are looking good.' He said our kids are small right now, and we also have to take care of them. Had I known this was the last time meeting him, I would have given him a bigger hug while leaving," the Pardes actress told India Today.

Satish was worried about daughter

Director Rumi Jaffrey also revealed that Satish Kaushik used to worry about his daughter and taking care of her. He revealed that theMr India actor wanted to live long to take care of his daughter. "And it wasn't as if he wasn't taking care of his health. He was eating on time and eating right. He was going on morning walks. He wanted to live long enough to see his daughter settled in life. But God had other plans," Jaffrey told a news website.

Satish's daughter, Vanshika, shared an emotional picture with her father after his demise. In the throwback picture, she was seen snuggling with her father.