The news of Satish Kaushik's death has shocked the nation. The sudden departure of the ever smiling, friendly and talented Satish Kaushik has broken many hearts.

Satish Kaushik and his family's close friend, actress Delnaaz Irani has now revealed that his wife is in tears and is in no state to talk at all. Satish was just 66 and died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Delnaaz Irani's equation with Satish Kaushik and family strengthened when she starred in his film – Milenge Milenge. Irani revealed that the veteran actor used to call her "Delu" affectionately. She also revealed that every year during Ganpati, she used to place the idol at her home. And every year, without fail, Kaushik's wife, Shashi used to visit Delnaaz's home with her daughter, Vanshika.

YouTube screenshot

Wife shattered

"He was always laughing and cracking jokes. He was so witty and jolly. I just can't imagine that this has happened. I've Ganpati ji every year at home. Shashi bhabhi makes it a point to visit my house every year with Vanshika. I had called her in the morning and she was all in tears. She wasn't in a state to talk," Irani told News18.

Delnaaz on his death news

She went on to add, "It was a very sad and shocking news that I got in the morning. Satish ji wasn't just my director but a family friend. I'm very close to his family – his wife Shashi bhabhi and daughter Vanshika. I can't believe that life is so unpredictable and what happens in the next minute."

Satish Kaushik suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in Delhi. His body was then brought to Mumbai where the final rites took place.