The untimely death of Satish Kaushik has brought many of us back to the reality and the uncertainty of the life we have. Satish is survived by his wife and his daughter. The actor was 66. Now, in an interview, the Mr India actor's manager has spoken about what went down in the last few hours before his death.

Satish Kaushik didn't want to leave family

Kaushik's manager revealed that he was watching his film – Kaagaz 2 – at night as he wanted to start working on the editing of the film. The manager revealed that it was late night that the actor called for him and told him to rush him to the hospital as he was having difficulty breathing. It was on the way that Satish rested his head on his manager's shoulder and said, "Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo (I don't want to die, save me)".

What happened after his death

The manager, Santosh, who has worked with the actor for over 34 years told ETimes that the actor had already told him that if ever there was some emergency or something urgent, he should call Anupam Kher and Boney Kapoor. Santosh added that he did call the two of them and shared the news with them who swiftly went to Satish's residence to be with his family.

Santosh also added that before passing away, Satish Kaushik told him to care care of his wife and his daughter. Anupam Kher, who has been one of the closest friends to Satish Kaushik, will be organising a prayer meet on March 21 for the actor.