Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never minces words and is often been vocal about day-to-day happenings in and around the world. Kangana has been part of the film industry for over two decades. She has been part of films like Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu 2, Tejas, and Manikarnika among others. The actor will be seen in Emergency. The actor has now forayed into politics but hasn't taken a backseat from films.

Kangana recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. She contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

Days after winning in Mandi, the actor on Thursday headed to Delhi for a meeting in Parliament. During her journey, an unfortunate and shocking incident grabbed headlines. While travelling to Delhi, Kangana was slapped by a CISF officer who was on duty and doing the usual security check at Chandīgarh airport, post-security check.

Minutes after the incident, Kangana shared a video statement on social media and claimed that the CISF officer was supporting the farmers' protest.

Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder’s biopic? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 6, 2024

This is what Kangana said:

While the CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest. A video of her has now gone viral where she claims that her mother was one of the protestors and Kangana made derogatory comments about women protesting for farmers.

Bollywood hasn't come out in support of Kanagna, a section of celebs have supported the CISF women, while some have also supported Kangana.

Amid Kangana's slap gate row, TV actor Nakuul Mehta asked netizens 'Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder's biopic?'

Nakuul took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder's biopic?" The actor was mentioning the CISF constable who had accepted on camera that she slapped the Mandi Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament).

Nakuul was slammed by Kangana's fans for his insensitive remark. A section of netizens advised him to focus on his acting, while some said that he is a 'failed actor' who was trying to cheap gain publicity in the name of Kangana.

A user wrote, "Do u have any shame left? A CISF constable on duty slapped an elected MP.. ! And instead of condemning the violence, you resort to stooping this low! Shameless."

Another mentioned, "Do you have any shame?? condoning violence committed by 'security' personnel - like our country has not suffered from exactly this in the past. 'rakshak hi bhakshak'. Sharam karo thodi itna hateful mat ho jao ki desh jala do.."

The third one said, "At least find adequate roles for yourself first."

While some said, "Swara Bhasker is apt for the role"

Who is Nakuul Mehta?

TV actor Nakuul is known for his roles in TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3, Ishqbaaz among other shows.