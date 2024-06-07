'Meri Maa Baithi Thi Wahan..': Angry CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut for 'Rs 100 Tweet' against Farmers' Protest; suspended

Merely two days after Kangana Ranaut was elected as MP from Himachal Pradesh after winning the Lok Sabha Elections. The actor turned politician on Thursday was on her way to Delhi garnered headlines for an altercation with a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport.

It so happened that the newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut alleged that the CISF hit her in the face and also hurled abuses at her.

The constable was agitated with Kangana's old tweet wherein she had accused women who protested for farmers are paid Rs 100 for the same.

#JUSTIN: Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut who recently won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, was allegedly slapped by a lady constable of CISF after frisking at the security hold area of the Mohali International Airport.1/2. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BJnrHcTCRh — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 6, 2024

As per the CISF constable, she was hurt because of Ranaut's statement as her mother participated in the protests by farmers.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the CISF constable can be heard yelling in Hindi, "Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi".

As per the latest information, CISF has suspended the woman constable and given a complaint against her at the local police station to register an FIR.

The lady constable during questioning claimed that Kangana Ranaut passed wrong comments for all the women of Punjab during the Farmers' Agitation. Kangana said she will file a complaint with the MHA. @IndianExpress — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 6, 2024

What was the tweet about?

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about an elderly woman who was also part of one of the farmers' protests and said she was "available for Rs 100".

Ranaut also made headlines in February 2021 after international pop star Rihanna criticised the BJP government over the farmers' protest and said, "Why aren't we talking about this?"

Kangana responded, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Post public outrage, Kangana was forced to delete the tweet.

Investigation underway

According to ANI, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to investigate.

Minutes after the slap gate incident, Kananga Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared the ordeal as to what exactly happened. Kangana claimed that there is a rise in terrorism and violence in Punjab.

Here's what she said:

Taking to Instagram stories Kangana said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls from my well-wishers and media about the incident that occurred at the Chandigarh airport. I am fine."

She added, "As soon as I was done with the security check, the female CISF personnel who was in another cabin, was crossing me, I gave her space to move and she came near me and abused me and hit me on my face. I asked her why did she do this. To which she said she supports farmer's protests. I am safe but my concern is the rise of terrorism in Punjab how do we tackle that?"