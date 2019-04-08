The date has been set. Indian cricket team for the 2019 World Cup will be selected on April 15. But who are the men making the big decisions? The Indian selection committee is unique. It consists of five people representing the five zones of domestic cricket. Let's get to know these individuals a little better

MSK Prasad – Chairman (South)

Mannava Sri Kanth Prasad is the chairman of the selection committee. From Andhra Pradesh, he was never as successful as his namesake Venkatesh from the neighbouring state of Karnataka. To be fair, he played for India at the worst time. Making his debut in 1999, MSK was part of the disastrous tour of Australia where the Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian team received a 3-0 drubbing.

Prasad was one of a spate of wicket-keepers India tried after the exit of Nayan Mongia – a search that ended only when Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived on the stage.

Devang Gandhi – (East)

On that same fateful tour of Australia, Devang Gandhi too was a casualty. Gujarati by birth but player for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, Gandhi was an opener who began his career against New Zealand at home.

One Test in Australia was, however, enough for Indian team management to feel that he is lacking in technique against pace bowling and send him home. His domestic career was reasonably good with an average of 42.73 in 95 games.

Jatin Paranjape – (West)

Jatin Paranjape played only four ODIs in his international career. Son of the famous Mumbai cricketer and coach Vasu Paranjape, the 46-year old is also married to the sister of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Unfortunately for him, his relations are more prominent than his record.

Gagan Khoda – (Central)

Ironically, Gagan Khoda has a highest score of 89 in his international career of two ODIs. Hailing from Rajasthan, Khoda remained a stalwart for his home state and scored more than 8,000 runs in 132 first-class games at an average of 39.06.

Sarandeep Singh – (North)

Undoubtedly, the best player among these selectors, Sarandeep – a reliable and consistent off-spinner – had the misfortune of being around at the same time as Harbhajan Singh. His best moment came in 2002 when he helped India save a Test in West Indies while batting with Rahul Dravid. Apart from picking more than 300 wickets in 92 matches in first-class cricket, he was once described as the Jason Gillespie of Indian domestic cricket due to his dogged style of batting.