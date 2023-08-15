Three officers of the Indian Army and a constable of Jammu and Kashmir police, who had participated in anti-terror operations in the Union Territory from 2020 to 2023 have been awarded with Shaurya Chakra. These brave security personnel have eliminated as many as 64 hardcore terrorists in different operations in Jammu and Kashmir during this period.

A selection grade constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police Saifullah Qadri, who was an encounter specialist, was awarded Shaurya Chakra ( posthumously) for exhibiting bravery and courage during different gun battles with terrorists. Qadri displayed exemplary courage while fighting terrorists in the Bhishember Nagar operation in Srinagar.

In a statement, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh congratulated the family of the braveheart. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for bestowing yet another honour on J&K Police.

"The recognition of valour and sacrifice of JKP will boost the morale of the force's personnel in their fights against different modes of terror in the UT," the DGP said.

Pertinently, SgCt Saifullah Qadri's courageous action on April 10, 2022, led to locating and neutralizing two terrorists in Srinagar's Bishamber Nagar. Despite facing heavy fire, he eliminated the terrorists and later sacrificed his life on May 24, 2022. For his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the "Shaurya Chakra.".

Terrorists attacked Saifullah Qadri when he was unarmed with his daughter

On May 24, 2022, terrorists attacked an off-duty police constable killing him and injuring his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar.

The cop identified as Saifullah Qadri was attacked by terrorists near Anchar when he was walking on the road along with his daughter outside his house.

While the constable died on the spot, his daughter survived the cowardly attack. Qadri was taking his daughter to tuition classes at the time of the attack.

Shaurya Chakra is the peacetime equivalent of the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime military bravery award. This is a military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy.

It may be awarded to civilians as well as military personnel, sometimes posthumously. It is third in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards and comes after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra.

76 gallantry awards announced for brave soldiers

76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

These include four Kirti Chakras, all posthumous, 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Among these Shaurya Chakra awardees, three army officers exhibited inspiring leadership and exceptional courage and bravery, eliminating 64 hardcore terrorists, mostly operating in South Kashmir.

As per citation, Major Ravinder Singh Rawat of The Armoured Corps/ 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for exhibiting inspiring leadership during the conduct of 11 successful operations, resulting in the elimination of 28 hardcore terrorists since March 2020 in Shopian.

Major Vijay Verma of The Rajput Regiment/44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, has been Shaurya Chakra for exhibiting inspiring leadership and conduct of 10 successful operations, eliminating 22 hardcore terrorists. He has been operating in Shopian since October 2021.

Another officer, namely Major Sachin Negi of The Grenadiers/ 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, has been awarded Shaurya Chakra.

As per citation, since November 2020, Major Sachin Negi has exhibited exceptional professionalism and bravery in six successful operations, eliminating 14 terrorists in the Pulwama sector.

Moreover, Major Rajendra Prasad Jat of The Dogra Regiment/ 62nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for exhibiting unparalleled valor and exceptional leadership in 'Operation Watrehal' leading to the elimination of three hardcore terrorists. Naik Bhim Singh of The Rajputana Rifles/ 9th Battalion the Rashtriya Rifles, has been awarded Shaurya Chakra in 2023.